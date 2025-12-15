Elyzee, SE Louisiana Lions to host Harrison and the East Texas A&M Lions

East Texas A&M Lions (5-5, 0-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-6, 1-1 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (5-5, 0-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-6, 1-1 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes SE Louisiana and East Texas A&M face off on Monday.

The SE Louisiana Lions are 1-1 in home games. SE Louisiana allows 68.6 points and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The East Texas A&M Lions are 0-1 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M leads the Southland with 18.3 assists. Gianni Hunt paces the East Texas A&M Lions with 4.3.

SE Louisiana averages 65.3 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 73.6 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game SE Louisiana allows.

The SE Louisiana Lions and East Texas A&M Lions match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones-Crump averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the SE Louisiana Lions, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc. Jeremy Elyzee is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.1 points.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the East Texas A&M Lions. Damian Garcia is averaging 10.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

