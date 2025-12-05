Elon visits Wofford after Cuthrell’s 25-point outing

Elon Phoenix (4-4) at Wofford Terriers (6-3) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits Wofford after…

Elon Phoenix (4-4) at Wofford Terriers (6-3)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits Wofford after Chandler Cuthrell scored 25 points in Elon’s 97-88 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers have gone 4-0 in home games. Wofford has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

The Phoenix are 2-2 on the road. Elon ranks second in the CAA shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Wofford’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Elon allows. Elon scores 12.2 more points per game (88.4) than Wofford allows to opponents (76.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahmare Holmes is shooting 49.5% and averaging 18.8 points for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 12.6 points.

Cuthrell is averaging 23.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 16.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

