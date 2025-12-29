Elon hosts Northeastern following Williams’ 21-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (4-7) at Elon Phoenix (8-5) Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -5.5; over/under…

Northeastern Huskies (4-7) at Elon Phoenix (8-5)

Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Elon after Ryan Williams scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 85-77 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Phoenix are 5-2 in home games. Elon is second in the CAA with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Chandler Cuthrell averaging 2.5.

The Huskies have gone 2-5 away from home. Northeastern is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Elon averages 85.8 points, 9.8 more per game than the 76.0 Northeastern allows. Northeastern has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

The Phoenix and Huskies match up Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Juan Carr is averaging 8.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Phoenix. Cuthrell is averaging 20.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games.

Youri Fritz is shooting 65.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Huskies. Xander Alarie is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.