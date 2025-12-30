Elon hosts Counter and Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-6, 1-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-5, 1-0 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-6, 1-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-5, 1-0 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Elon after Jlynn Counter scored 29 points in Charleston (SC)’s 72-63 win over the Drexel Dragons.

The Phoenix have gone 6-2 at home. Elon ranks fourth in the CAA in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Chandler Cuthrell paces the Phoenix with 6.7 boards.

The Cougars are 1-0 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Elon’s average of 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Elon allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randall Pettus II is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals. Cuthrell is shooting 55.0% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games.

Counter is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Cougars. Martin Kalu is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 84.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

