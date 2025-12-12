Elon faces Northern Illinois following Cuthrell’s 21-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-6) at Elon Phoenix (5-4) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Northern…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-6) at Elon Phoenix (5-4)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Northern Illinois after Chandler Cuthrell scored 21 points in Elon’s 73-52 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Phoenix are 2-2 in home games. Elon is second in the CAA with 16.7 assists per game led by Ja’Juan Carr averaging 4.8.

The Huskies are 1-5 on the road. Northern Illinois ranks seventh in the MAC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Elon is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 73.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 79.2 Elon gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cuthrell is scoring 22.9 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 15.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 49.0%.

Makhai Valentine is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 12 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Daemar Kelly is averaging 9.2 points.

