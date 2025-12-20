Elon faces Norfolk State, looks to break 3-game slide

Norfolk State Spartans (5-9) at Elon Phoenix (3-7) Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon enters the…

Norfolk State Spartans (5-9) at Elon Phoenix (3-7)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon enters the matchup against Norfolk State after losing three in a row.

The Phoenix have gone 1-2 in home games. Elon is sixth in the CAA with 12.5 assists per game led by Maraja Pass averaging 2.8.

The Spartans are 1-8 on the road. Norfolk State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Elon is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Norfolk State allows to opponents. Norfolk State’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Elon has allowed to its opponents (40.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: LaNae’ Corbett is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Phoenix. Tyana Walker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jasha Clinton is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 steals for the Spartans. Da’Brya Clark is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.