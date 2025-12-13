Elon earns 85-79 victory over Northern Illinois

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Kacper Klaczek scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to help Elon beat…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Kacper Klaczek scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to help Elon beat Northern Illinois 85-79 on Saturday.

Klaczek also contributed six rebounds for the Phoenix (6-4). Chandler Cuthrell scored 21 points while going 7 of 12 and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Randall Pettus II finished with 13 points.

Makhai Valentine finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Huskies (3-7). Gustav Winther added 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Northern Illinois. Dylan Ducommun and Jao Ituka each added 12 points.

Pettus scored eight points in the first half and Elon went into the break trailing 48-41.

