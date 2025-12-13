Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Elon earns 85-79 victory…

Elon earns 85-79 victory over Northern Illinois

The Associated Press

December 13, 2025, 4:03 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Kacper Klaczek scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to help Elon beat Northern Illinois 85-79 on Saturday.

Klaczek also contributed six rebounds for the Phoenix (6-4). Chandler Cuthrell scored 21 points while going 7 of 12 and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Randall Pettus II finished with 13 points.

Makhai Valentine finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Huskies (3-7). Gustav Winther added 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Northern Illinois. Dylan Ducommun and Jao Ituka each added 12 points.

Pettus scored eight points in the first half and Elon went into the break trailing 48-41.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up