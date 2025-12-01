Ellison leads East Texas A&M against Louisiana after 21-point outing

East Texas A&M Lions (2-3, 0-1 Southland) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-7) Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Texas A&M Lions (2-3, 0-1 Southland) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-7)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M faces Louisiana after Tiani Ellison scored 21 points in East Texas A&M’s 76-71 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 0-2 in home games. Louisiana is fourth in the Sun Belt with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Imani Daniel averaging 2.4.

The Lions are 0-3 on the road. East Texas A&M is ninth in the Southland with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Ellison averaging 4.2.

Louisiana scores 58.7 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 75.0 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikaylah Manley is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jazmyne Jackson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Reza Po is averaging 14.2 points for the Lions. Ellison is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

