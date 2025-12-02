Ellerbee leads FGCU against Florida International after 42-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-3) at Florida International Panthers (3-3) Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays Florida…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-3) at Florida International Panthers (3-3)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays Florida International after Jordan Ellerbee scored 42 points in FGCU’s 102-100 overtime loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 at home. Florida International is fifth in the CUSA scoring 83.0 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-1 in road games. FGCU is the ASUN leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by J.R. Konieczny averaging 7.3.

Florida International scores 83.0 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 82.0 FGCU allows. FGCU has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Stephenson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Panthers. Julian Mackey is averaging 13.8 points.

Konieczny is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.5 points for the Eagles. Ellerbee is averaging 16.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

