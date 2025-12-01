Elijah Kennedy scores 20 as Hampton tops D-III’s Apprentice School 94-58

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Elijah Kennedy scored 20 points to lead Hampton over Division III’s Apprentice School 94-58 on Monday…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Elijah Kennedy scored 20 points to lead Hampton over Division III’s Apprentice School 94-58 on Monday night.

Kennedy added five rebounds and three steals for the Pirates (4-5). Aidan Haskins hit four 3-pointers and scored 16. Quintin Cooper had 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

Devon Brown led the Builders with 16 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks. Jabari Brackett added 16 points and two steals.

Hampton took the lead for good with 18:03 left in the first half. The score was 47-25 at halftime, with Kennedy racking up 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

