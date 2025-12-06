Ekstrom leads Morehead State against Louisiana after 23-point game

Morehead State Eagles (3-5) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-8) Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes…

Morehead State Eagles (3-5) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-8)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on Louisiana after Anja Ekstrom scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 85-78 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-3 on their home court. Louisiana has a 0-6 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Morehead State averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Louisiana averages 57.3 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 74.1 Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 66.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 75.5 Louisiana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikaylah Manley is shooting 35.5% and averaging 12.4 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jazmyne Jackson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Laura Toffali is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles. Marie Sepp is averaging 11.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

