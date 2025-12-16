Ejiofor and the No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm host conference foe DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (8-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-3) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

DePaul Blue Demons (8-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-3)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -19.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Zuby Ejiofor and No. 22 St. John’s host CJ Gunn and DePaul in Big East play.

The Red Storm have gone 5-1 in home games. St. John’s leads the Big East with 21.1 fast break points.

The Blue Demons are 1-0 on the road. DePaul is ninth in the Big East scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

St. John’s averages 88.9 points, 21.1 more per game than the 67.8 DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.8 per game St. John’s allows.

The Red Storm and Blue Demons square off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is shooting 52.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Red Storm. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

N.J. Benson is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Gunn is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.