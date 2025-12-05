Ejiofor and No. 23 St. John’s host Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (5-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (4-3) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23…

Ole Miss Rebels (5-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (4-3)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 St. John’s hosts Ole Miss after Zuby Ejiofor scored 24 points in St. John’s 85-74 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Red Storm have gone 3-1 at home. St. John’s is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels play their first true road game after going 5-3 to begin the season. Ole Miss averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

St. John’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 77.5 points per game, 1.1 more than the 76.4 St. John’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oziyah Sellers is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 11.6 points. Bryce Hopkins is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.1 points.

Ilias Kamardine is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rebels. AJ Storr is averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.