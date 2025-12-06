Egbuniwe scores 15 as Saint Bonaventure beats Buffalo 77-69

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Egbuniwe led Saint Bonaventure past Buffalo on Saturday with 15 points off of the bench…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Egbuniwe led Saint Bonaventure past Buffalo on Saturday with 15 points off of the bench in a 77-69 victory.

Egbuniwe also added three steals for the Bonnies (9-1). Cayden Charles scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Darryl Simmons II shot 3 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. Ilia Ermakov also scored 12 points.

The Bulls (8-1) were led in scoring by Ryan Sabol, who finished with 21 points. Daniel Freitag added 17 points and seven assists for Buffalo. Angelo Brizzi also had 12 points and two steals. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Bulls.

