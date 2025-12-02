Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Edwards scores 24 points,…

Edwards scores 24 points, Providence takes down Fairleigh Dickinson 94-64

The Associated Press

December 2, 2025, 10:00 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jason Edwards scored 24 points off of the bench to help lead Providence past Fairleigh Dickinson 94-64 on Tuesday night.

Edwards also contributed four steals for the Friars (5-4). Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points of his 21 points in the first half to help put the Friars up 52-21 at the break. Sellers finished 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Corey Floyd Jr. added 11 points for Providence.

Joey Niesman led the Knights (1-7) with 14 points and two steals. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 10 points from Raysean Johnson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up