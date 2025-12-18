Edwards leads Providence against Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (10-1) at Providence Friars (7-5, 0-1 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Seton Hall Pirates (10-1) at Providence Friars (7-5, 0-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Seton Hall after Jason Edwards scored 32 points in Providence’s 113-110 overtime loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 6-0 in home games. Providence is fourth in the Big East with 17.3 assists per game led by Stefan Vaaks averaging 3.5.

The Pirates are 1-0 in road games. Seton Hall averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Providence scores 91.7 points, 30.1 more per game than the 61.6 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Providence gives up.

The Friars and Pirates match up Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oswin Erhunmwunse is averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Friars. Edwards is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

A.J. Staton-McCray is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Pirates. TJ Simpkins is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 91.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Pirates: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 11.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

