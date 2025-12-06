Edwards leads Providence against Rhode Island after 24-point game

Rhode Island Rams (7-2) at Providence Friars (5-4) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -7.5;…

Rhode Island Rams (7-2) at Providence Friars (5-4)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -7.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on Rhode Island after Jason Edwards scored 24 points in Providence’s 94-64 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Friars have gone 4-0 at home. Providence scores 90.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Rams are 1-0 on the road. Rhode Island is eighth in the A-10 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 2.6.

Providence makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Rhode Island has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Friars. Stefan Vaaks is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Jonah Hinton is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.