Edwards and Providence host Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (7-2) at Providence Friars (5-4)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Rhode Island after Jason Edwards scored 24 points in Providence’s 94-64 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Friars have gone 4-0 in home games. Providence scores 90.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Rams are 1-0 in road games. Rhode Island averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Providence scores 90.4 points, 24.1 more per game than the 66.3 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 15.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 48.5%.

Jonah Hinton is averaging 15.8 points for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 14.9 points.

