Edmonds leads UMass Lowell against Holy Cross after 26-point performance

UMass Lowell River Hawks (5-6) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-5)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell visits Holy Cross after Jaini Edmonds scored 26 points in UMass Lowell’s 73-72 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Crusaders are 3-1 in home games. Holy Cross is fourth in the Patriot with 13.2 assists per game led by Kaitlyn Flanagan averaging 3.8.

The River Hawks have gone 2-5 away from home. UMass Lowell has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Holy Cross averages 57.0 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 60.7 UMass Lowell gives up. UMass Lowell averages 57.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 63.2 Holy Cross gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meg Cahalan is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Crusaders. Flanagan is averaging 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Edmonds is averaging 12.5 points for the River Hawks. Sabrina Larsson is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

