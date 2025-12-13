Edmonds and UMass Lowell host LIU

Long Island Sharks (4-5) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (4-6) Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell…

Long Island Sharks (4-5) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (4-6)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell faces LIU after Jaini Edmonds scored 20 points in UMass Lowell’s 78-48 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The River Hawks have gone 2-1 at home. UMass Lowell has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Sharks are 2-4 on the road. LIU ranks sixth in the NEC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kadidia Toure averaging 3.6.

UMass Lowell averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game LIU gives up. LIU has shot at a 38.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of UMass Lowell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edmonds is shooting 34.8% and averaging 11.1 points for the River Hawks. Sabrina Larsson is averaging 8.8 points.

Toure is averaging 18.1 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 9.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.