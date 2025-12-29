Edmonds and TCU host Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (1-11) at TCU Horned Frogs (9-3) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned…

Jackson State Tigers (1-11) at TCU Horned Frogs (9-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -32.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU takes on Jackson State after Xavier Edmonds scored 21 points in TCU’s 80-56 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-3 at home. TCU is fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-8 in road games. Jackson State averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TCU is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than TCU has allowed to its opponents (41.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: David Punch is shooting 54.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Horned Frogs. Jayden Pierre is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Daeshun Ruffin is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.7 points for the Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

