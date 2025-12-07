Eaton scores 14, Saint Peter’s beats Niagara 71-43

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Eaton had 14 points in Saint Peter’s 71-43 win against Niagara on Sunday. Eaton…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Eaton had 14 points in Saint Peter’s 71-43 win against Niagara on Sunday.

Eaton added six assists for the Peacocks (4-4, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). TJ Robinson shot 3 of 10 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Brent Bland shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Justin Hawkins finished with 10 points and two steals for the Purple Eagles (2-7, 0-2). Niagara also got eight points and nine rebounds from Josiah Sabino. Landon Williams also put up six points.

The loss is the sixth in a row for the Purple Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

