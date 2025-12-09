Eastern Washington visits Washington State following Villa’s 23-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-4) at Washington State Cougars (1-8) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts…

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-4) at Washington State Cougars (1-8)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Eastern Washington after Eleonora Villa scored 23 points in Washington State’s 56-54 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Cougars have gone 0-3 in home games. Washington State has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Eastern Washington has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Washington State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Villa is shooting 50.4% and averaging 17.3 points for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 10.9 points.

Kourtney Grossman is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Elyn Bowers is averaging 13.3 points.

