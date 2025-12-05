Eastern Washington visits Robles and South Dakota

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-1) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota…

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-1)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Eastern Washington after Angelina Robles scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 75-51 win against the Portland State Vikings.

The Coyotes are 5-0 in home games. South Dakota is third in the Summit with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Patience Williams averaging 6.4.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Eastern Washington is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

South Dakota scores 79.0 points, 12.6 more per game than the 66.4 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 30.3% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robles is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Coyotes. Tori Schlagel is averaging 5.8 points.

Kourtney Grossman is averaging 13.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Elyn Bowers is averaging 13.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.