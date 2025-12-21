Eastern Washington visits No. 10 BYU following Dybantsa’s 35-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-10) at BYU Cougars (11-1) Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 BYU hosts…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-10) at BYU Cougars (11-1)

Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 BYU hosts Eastern Washington after AJ Dybantsa scored 35 points in BYU’s 85-67 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 at home. BYU is fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-8 on the road. Eastern Washington allows 84.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.3 points per game.

BYU’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 12.0 more points per game (77.4) than BYU gives up to opponents (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dybantsa is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 18.7 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alton Hamilton IV is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Moses is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 79.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points.

