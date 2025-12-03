Eastern Washington faces Denver on 6-game road slide

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at Denver Pioneers (2-5) Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at Denver Pioneers (2-5)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington will look to break its six-game road slide when the Eagles take on Denver.

The Pioneers have gone 0-1 at home. Denver has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 0-6 in road games. Eastern Washington ranks eighth in the Big Sky shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Denver is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 49.7% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 75.3 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 87.1 Denver allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Johnson is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 18.1 points. Jeremiah Burke is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.0 points.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Alton Hamilton IV is averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

