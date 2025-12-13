Eastern Michigan visits Indiana after Ciezki’s 31-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Eastern Michigan after Shay Ciezki scored 31 points in Indiana’s 98-54 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Hoosiers have gone 6-0 at home. Indiana scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-3 on the road. Eastern Michigan is seventh in the MAC scoring 67.0 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

Indiana averages 76.0 points, 15.6 more per game than the 60.4 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 67.0 points per game, 2.9 more than the 64.1 Indiana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciezki is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 24.9 points. Lenee Beaumont is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Sisi Eleko is averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Peyton Hill is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

