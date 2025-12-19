Eastern Michigan visits Akron after Johnson’s 28-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5) at Akron Zips (8-3) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -16.5; over/under…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5) at Akron Zips (8-3)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -16.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Eastern Michigan after Tavari Johnson scored 28 points in Akron’s 115-100 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Zips are 5-0 in home games. Akron is fifth in college basketball with 20.5 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 4.9.

The Eagles are 2-4 on the road. Eastern Michigan has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

Akron makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Eastern Michigan has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The Zips and Eagles square off Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 54.5% and averaging 19.4 points for the Zips. Shammah Scott is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mohammad Habhab is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Addison Patterson is averaging 11.7 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 96.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

