Eastern Michigan plays Duquesne, aims for 4th straight win

Duquesne Dukes (6-3, 0-1 A-10) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Eagles take on Duquesne.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Eastern Michigan is seventh in the MAC scoring 66.1 points while shooting 39.6% from the field.

The Dukes are 2-2 in road games. Duquesne is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Eastern Michigan makes 39.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). Duquesne averages 16.0 more points per game (75.0) than Eastern Michigan allows to opponents (59.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is shooting 49.1% and averaging 17.1 points for the Eagles. Oliwia Pelka is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Alexis Bordas is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 10.6 points.

