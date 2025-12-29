Eastern Michigan hosts Bettiol and UMass

UMass Minutemen (9-4, 0-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-7, 0-1 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (9-4, 0-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-7, 0-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Eastern Michigan after Leonardo Bettiol scored 20 points in UMass’ 91-40 victory against the UMass-Boston Beacons.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. Eastern Michigan is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Minutemen play their first true road game after going 9-4 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. UMass averages 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Eastern Michigan averages 71.3 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 70.7 UMass allows. UMass has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

The Eagles and Minutemen square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mohammad Habhab is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Mak Manciel is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bettiol is averaging 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

