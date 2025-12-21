Eastern Kentucky visits Wichita State following Giles’ 22-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) at Wichita State Shockers (7-5) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -13.5;…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) at Wichita State Shockers (7-5)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -13.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Eastern Kentucky after Kenyon Giles scored 22 points in Wichita State’s 84-73 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Shockers are 6-1 in home games. Wichita State is seventh in the AAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 4.5.

The Colonels are 2-4 on the road. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Montavious Myrick averaging 3.3.

Wichita State is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 13.6 more points per game (80.9) than Wichita State gives up (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is averaging 17.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Juan Cranford Jr. is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 10.6 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

