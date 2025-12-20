Eastern Kentucky visits Giles and Wichita State

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) at Wichita State Shockers (7-5) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) at Wichita State Shockers (7-5)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Eastern Kentucky after Kenyon Giles scored 22 points in Wichita State’s 84-73 win over the Wofford Terriers.

The Shockers are 6-1 on their home court. Wichita State is seventh in the AAC scoring 77.1 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Colonels are 2-4 on the road. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Montavious Myrick averaging 3.3.

Wichita State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 13.6 more points per game (80.9) than Wichita State gives up (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Juan Cranford Jr. is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Colonels. Jackson Holt is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

