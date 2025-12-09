Eastern Kentucky visits Eastern Illinois after Jacobi’s 20-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-7) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-6, 0-1 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-7) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-6, 0-1 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Eastern Kentucky after Kooper Jacobi scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 82-74 loss to the Lindenwood Lions.

The Panthers are 2-1 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 0-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Colonels have gone 0-4 away from home. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Montavious Myrick averaging 6.2.

Eastern Illinois averages 62.1 points per game, 23.0 fewer points than the 85.1 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Eastern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Terry McMorris is averaging 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 50.8%.

Juan Cranford Jr. is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Colonels. Austin Ball is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.