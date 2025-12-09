Eastern Kentucky visits Cornfield and Arizona

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-1) at Arizona Wildcats (6-2) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Eastern Kentucky…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-1) at Arizona Wildcats (6-2)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Eastern Kentucky after Lani Cornfield scored 20 points in Arizona’s 72-69 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2 at home. Arizona scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Colonels have gone 2-0 away from home. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 17.3 assists. Althea Kara Angeles paces the Colonels with 4.3.

Arizona makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (34.1%). Eastern Kentucky averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wildcats. Kamryn Kitchen is averaging 3.8 points.

Liz Freihofer averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Joseana Vaz is averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.

