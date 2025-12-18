Eastern Kentucky takes on Presbyterian on 3-game slide

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-4) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-9) Clinton, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-4) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-9)

Clinton, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky comes into the matchup against Presbyterian after losing three in a row.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-1 at home. Presbyterian ranks eighth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Colonels are 2-2 on the road. Eastern Kentucky is fifth in the ASUN with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Joseana Vaz averaging 7.5.

Presbyterian’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 73.7 points per game, 1.8 more than the 71.9 Presbyterian allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aminata Tal is shooting 41.4% and averaging 11.1 points for the Blue Hose. Allie Sykes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Althea Kara Angeles is averaging nine points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Colonels. Liz Freihofer is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 52.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

