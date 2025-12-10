Eastern Kentucky knocks off Eastern Illinois 68-59

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Juan Cranford Jr. had 14 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 68-59 win against Eastern Illinois on Wednesday.…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Juan Cranford Jr. had 14 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 68-59 win against Eastern Illinois on Wednesday.

Cranford shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Colonels (2-7). Turner Buttry scored 14 points, shooting 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Yvens Paul finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points, and added seven rebounds. The Colonels ended a seven-game skid with the win.

Zion Fruster led the way for the Panthers (2-7, 0-1 Ohio Valley) with 16 points. Meechie White added 12 points and five assists for Eastern Illinois, and Andre Washington had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

