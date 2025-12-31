Eastern Illinois visits Southeast Missouri State after Washington’s 24-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-8, 1-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-7, 1-1 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-8, 1-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-7, 1-1 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois faces Southeast Missouri State after Andre Washington scored 24 points in Eastern Illinois’ 110-56 win against the East-West Phantoms.

The Redhawks are 3-2 in home games. Southeast Missouri State ranks ninth in the OVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brendan Terry averaging 1.5.

The Panthers are 1-1 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois’ 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Southeast Missouri State has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

The Redhawks and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Almodovar averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Braxton Stacker is averaging 13.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Preston Turner averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Meechie White is shooting 56.5% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

