Eastern Illinois visits Jefferson and No. 4 Iowa State

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-7, 0-1 OVC) at Iowa State Cyclones (10-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Iowa State faces Eastern Illinois after Joshua Jefferson scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 66-62 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cyclones have gone 5-0 at home. Iowa State has an 8-0 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 0-5 on the road. Eastern Illinois has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

Iowa State makes 53.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Eastern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (47.1%). Eastern Illinois averages 61.8 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 64.3 Iowa State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 17.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 54.4%.

Kooper Jacobi is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Zion Fruster is averaging 16.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.

