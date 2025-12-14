Eastern Illinois visits Jefferson and No. 4 Iowa State

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-7, 0-1 OVC) at Iowa State Cyclones (10-0) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-7, 0-1 OVC) at Iowa State Cyclones (10-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -41.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Iowa State hosts Eastern Illinois after Joshua Jefferson scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 66-62 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cyclones have gone 5-0 in home games. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 with 18.3 assists per game led by Jefferson averaging 5.0.

The Panthers are 0-5 on the road. Eastern Illinois is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Iowa State scores 91.7 points, 15.0 more per game than the 76.7 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers.

Kooper Jacobi is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Zion Fruster is averaging 16.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

