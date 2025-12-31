Eastern Illinois takes on Southeast Missouri State, aims to stop 6-game slide

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-12, 0-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7, 0-2 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-12, 0-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7, 0-2 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois aims to stop its six-game skid with a victory over Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks are 3-1 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is fourth in the OVC with 14.3 assists per game led by Raissa Nsabua averaging 4.0.

The Panthers are 0-2 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Southeast Missouri State allows.

The Redhawks and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi McCully is shooting 42.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Redhawks. Ainaya Williams is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Stoller is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Charita Lewis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 52.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

