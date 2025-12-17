Eastern Illinois takes on SIU-Edwardsville, seeks to break 5-game skid

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8, 0-1 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8, 0-1 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois aims to stop its five-game skid when the Panthers take on SIU-Edwardsville.

The Panthers have gone 2-2 at home. Eastern Illinois is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 3-2 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Eastern Illinois allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kooper Jacobi is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Preston Turner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Ring Malith is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cougars. Myles Thompson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.