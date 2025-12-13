Eastern Illinois takes on Butler, seeks to end 3-game skid

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-9) at Butler Bulldogs (5-6, 0-2 Big East) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-9) at Butler Bulldogs (5-6, 0-2 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois comes into the matchup against Butler after losing three games in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 in home games. Butler is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers have gone 1-6 away from home. Eastern Illinois averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Butler averages 68.0 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 77.7 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois’ 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Butler has allowed to its opponents (41.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Zeinstra is scoring 11.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Ava Stoller is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Clara Glad is averaging 6.4 points.

