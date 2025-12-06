Eastern Illinois plays Lindenwood after White’s 23-point showing

Lindenwood Lions (4-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-5) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under…

Lindenwood Lions (4-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-5)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois faces Lindenwood after Meechie White scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 109-62 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois gives up 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.7 points per game.

The Lions are 1-4 in road games. Lindenwood ranks sixth in the OVC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Jadis Jones averaging 7.4.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 77.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 77.1 Eastern Illinois gives up.

The Panthers and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry McMorris is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Kooper Jacobi is averaging 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 37.3%.

Jones is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Lions. Clayton Jackson is averaging 11.5 points.

