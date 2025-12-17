Eastern Illinois Panthers take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on 4-game skid

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-3) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-10) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois comes into…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-3) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-10)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois comes into the matchup against SIU-Edwardsville after losing four games in a row.

The Panthers have gone 0-2 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 0-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 2-2 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 36.3% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 67.1 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 77.4 Eastern Illinois allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbie Boutilier is averaging 5.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Panthers. Charita Lewis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kiyoko Proctor is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Lauren Miller is averaging 13.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.