Eastern Illinois hosts Koenen and North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (7-2) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-8)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits Eastern Illinois after Avery Koenen scored 21 points in North Dakota State’s 79-72 victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 at home. Eastern Illinois is 0-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bison are 2-0 on the road. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Eastern Illinois averages 57.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 62.9 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 76.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 77.1 Eastern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Stoller is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Charita Lewis is averaging 7.1 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 34.5%.

Koenen is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 12.0 points and 2.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

