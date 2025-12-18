Eastern Illinois and SIU-Edwardsville square off for conference matchup

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8, 0-1 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8, 0-1 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ring Malith and SIU-Edwardsville take on Kooper Jacobi and Eastern Illinois in OVC action.

The Panthers are 2-2 in home games. Eastern Illinois allows 76.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.9 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 3-2 away from home. SIU-Edwardsville scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Eastern Illinois allows.

The Panthers and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Turner is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.2 points. Zion Fruster is shooting 38.3% and averaging 15.7 points.

Jack Campion is averaging eight points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Malith is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.