East Texas A&M plays SFA after Horvath’s 21-point game

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-4, 1-1 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-5, 0-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts SFA after Cora Horvath scored 21 points in East Texas A&M’s 76-60 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Lions have gone 3-1 at home. East Texas A&M has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.

The Ladyjacks are 1-1 in Southland play. SFA has a 3-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

East Texas A&M makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). SFA averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game East Texas A&M gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reza Po is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Lions. Tiani Ellison is averaging 12.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.3%.

Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Myka Perry is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

