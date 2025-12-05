East Texas A&M faces No. 5 UConn following Garcia’s 20-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (4-3) at UConn Huskies (7-1) Storrs, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -38.5;…

East Texas A&M Lions (4-3) at UConn Huskies (7-1)

Storrs, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -38.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits No. 5 UConn after Damian Garcia scored 20 points in East Texas A&M’s 84-67 victory over the Army Black Knights.

The Huskies are 4-1 in home games. UConn has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions have gone 1-3 away from home. East Texas A&M is third in the Southland scoring 82.9 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

UConn scores 79.8 points, 10.8 more per game than the 69.0 East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M scores 22.3 more points per game (82.9) than UConn allows (60.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 14 points for the Lions. Garcia is averaging 10.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

