East Tennessee State takes home win streak into matchup with Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-4)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -11.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Buccaneers take on Jacksonville State.

The Buccaneers have gone 7-0 at home. East Tennessee State averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 0-2 on the road. Jacksonville State is eighth in the CUSA with 13.8 assists per game led by Jaye Nash averaging 4.6.

East Tennessee State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Jacksonville State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than East Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Taylor II is averaging 13.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers. Jaylen Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 10.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

