East Tennessee State puts home win streak on the line against Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-4)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Buccaneers play Jacksonville State.

The Buccaneers are 7-0 on their home court. East Tennessee State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 0-2 on the road. Jacksonville State ranks second in the CUSA allowing 62.1 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

East Tennessee State averages 78.8 points, 16.7 more per game than the 62.1 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen Strothers is averaging 2.8 points and four assists for the Buccaneers. Brian Taylor II is averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 48.1% and averaging 18.6 points for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 10.8 points.

